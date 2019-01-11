The 3 best action movies screening around Los Angeles this week

Read on for the best action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on December 14.
The site's critical consensus echoes its rapturous public reception and Golden Globes win: "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
Catch it on the big screen at Regal L.A. Live A Barco Innovation Center (1000 W. Olympic Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on December 21. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
It's playing at Regal L.A. Live A Barco Innovation Center (1000 W. Olympic Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Simmba
A corrupt police officer enjoys all the perks of being an immoral and unethical police officer until an event transforms his life completely and forces him to choose the righteous path.
With a critical approval rating of 60 percent and an audience score of 43 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Simmba" is well worth a watch for fans of Bollywood films. It was the third-highest-grossing film released in India this year.
Get a piece of the action at AMC Atlantic Times Square 14 (450 N. Atlantic Blvd.) through Tuesday, Jan. 15. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.