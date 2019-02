The 3 best adventure movies screening around Irvine this week

Gully Boy

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aquaman

In the mood for some entertainment? Take a look at this week's lineup of adventure movies showing on the big screen in and around Irvine.Read on for the highest rated adventure films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes ' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.---Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Gully Boy" has been a must-watch since its release on Feb. 14. Variety's Jay Weissberg said , "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms," while Deborah Young of the Hollywood Reporter noted , "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Westpark 8 (3735 Alton Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets Want to catch an early screening of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"? The family-friendly flick already has a critical approval rating of 97 percent, with a consensus that "The rare trilogy capper that really works, 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion."It will begin playing at Edwards Market Place Stadium 10 (13782 Jamboree Road) and Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX & RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) on Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 65 percent and an Audience Score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. "Veteran cinematographer Don Burgess's widescreen images beguile, and Bill Brzeski's production design impresses mightily, but next time, someone please give Jason Momoa and company some memorable dialogue," noted Andrea Gronvall of the Chicago Reader, while the Toronto Sun's Mark Daniell said , "A thoroughly entertaining ride."It's playing at Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX & RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets ---