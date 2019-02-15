ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 3 best comedies screening around Pasadena this week

Image: When Harry Met Sally/TMDb

By Hoodline
Looking for a laugh? Don't miss this week's lineup of comedies showing on the big screen in and around Pasadena.

Read on for the best comedy films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

It's screening at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

When Harry Met Sally...



During their travel from Chicago to New York, Harry and Sally debate whether or not sex ruins a friendship between a man and a woman. Eleven years later, and they're still no closer to finding the answer.

With a 90 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1980s classic is a good bet. The site's critical consensus notes that "Rob Reiner's touching, funny film set a new standard for romantic comedies, and he was ably abetted by the sharp interplay between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Friday, Feb. 15. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With a critical approval rating of 80 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
