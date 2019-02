The 3 best comedies screening around Pasadena this week

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

When Harry Met Sally...

Green Book

Looking for a laugh? Don't miss this week's lineup of comedies showing on the big screen in and around Pasadena.Read on for the best comedy films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."It's screening at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a 90 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , this 1980s classic is a good bet. The site's critical consensus notes that "Rob Reiner's touching, funny film set a new standard for romantic comedies, and he was ably abetted by the sharp interplay between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan."In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Friday, Feb. 15. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 80 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets