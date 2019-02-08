The 3 best dramas screening around Burbank this week

Here are the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus notes that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 84 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 16. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
