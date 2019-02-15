The 3 best dramas screening around Culver City this week

Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," according to Christopher Orr of the Atlantic, while Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. Green Book may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
The film won the Golden Globe for Best Picture: Comedy or Musical, as did Ali for Supporting Actor; Peter Farrelly was nominated for Best Director. It received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, while Mortensen was nominated for Best Actor and Ali for Best Supporting Actor.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 74 percent and an Audience Score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. "'Cold Pursuit' is an excellent film," according to Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post, while ReelViews's James Berardinelli said, "Cold Pursuit works as intended."
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. NPR's Bob Mondello said, "As for Freddie Mercury, is this his real life? Is this just fantasy -- not sure that really matters either. When Rami Malek's strutting like a peacock, this movie is a decently amusing escape from reality," and the New Yorker's Richard Brody said, "Malek does an impressive job of re-creating Mercury's moves onstage, but the core of the performance is Malek's intensely thoughtful, insight-rich channelling of Mercury's hurt, his alienation and isolation even at the height of his fame."
Malek won Best Actor at the Golden Globes and the film won Best Picture (Drama). It received an Oscar for Best Picture and Malek was nominated for Best Actor.
