The 3 best dramas screening around Irvine this week

Here are the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Creed II
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With an 83 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 21, with a consensus that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
You can catch it at Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX and RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) through Friday, Jan. 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
You can catch it at Edwards Market Place Stadium 10 (13782 Jamboree Road) and Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX and RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Simmba
A corrupt police officer enjoys all the perks of being an immoral and unethical police officer until an event which transforms his life completely, forces him to choose the righteous path.
With a 60 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 43 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Simmba" is well worth a watch.
Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Westpark 8 (3735 Alton Parkway) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.