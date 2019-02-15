The 3 best dramas screening around Irvine this week

Here are the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' A.O. Scott said, "Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Olivia Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," while David Sims of the Atlantic noted, "Despite its period setting, The Favourite just might be Yorgos Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."
Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best Picture and Weisz and Stone were nominated for Supporting Actress. It received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Lanthimos was nominated for Best Director, Colman for Best Actress, while Weisz and Stone were for Best Supporting Actress.
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Edwards Westpark 8 (3735 Alton Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 21 and Edwards University Town Center 6 (4245 Campus Drive) through Friday, Feb. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 74 percent and an Audience Score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. "'Cold Pursuit' is an excellent film," according to Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post, while ReelViews's James Berardinelli said, "Cold Pursuit works as intended."
Get a piece of the action at Edwards Market Place Stadium 10 (13782 Jamboree Road) through Wednesday, Feb. 20 and Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX & RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. NPR's Bob Mondello said, "As for Freddie Mercury, is this his real life? Is this just fantasy -- not sure that really matters either. When Rami Malek's strutting like a peacock, this movie is a decently amusing escape from reality," and the New Yorker's Richard Brody said, "Malek does an impressive job of re-creating Mercury's moves onstage, but the core of the performance is Malek's intensely thoughtful, insight-rich channeling of Mercury's hurt, his alienation and isolation even at the height of his fame."
Malek won Best Actor at the Golden Globes and the film won Best Picture (Drama). It received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and Malek was nominated for Best Actor.
Get a piece of the action at Edwards University Town Center 6 (4245 Campus Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 21 and Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX & RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
