The 3 best movies screening around Newport Beach this week

In the market for high-caliber entertainment? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Newport Beach.Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."The film earned 10 Oscar nominations including one for Best Picture.Get a piece of the action at Regency Lido Theater (3459 Via Lido) through Friday, Feb. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes . The site's critical consensus has it that, "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."It's screening at Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 88 percent and an audience score of 69 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release. The site's critical consensus notes that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive) through Friday, Feb. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets