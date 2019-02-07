ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 3 best movies screening around Newport Beach this week

By Hoodline
In the market for high-caliber entertainment? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Newport Beach.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

The film earned 10 Oscar nominations including one for Best Picture.

Get a piece of the action at Regency Lido Theater (3459 Via Lido) through Friday, Feb. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus has it that, "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

It's screening at Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

With a critical approval rating of 88 percent and an audience score of 69 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release. The site's critical consensus notes that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive) through Friday, Feb. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNewport Beach
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The very best movies screening in Santa Ana this week
The very best movies screening in Anaheim this week
The 5 best movies screening around Costa Mesa this week
The very best movies screening in Orange this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Freeze warning, frost advisories in effect as cold snap grips SoCal
CBD oil becoming more popular for pain management
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Murrieta neighborhood
LAPD ordered to reduce controversial traffic stops
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
LA City Hall carpets to be removed amid typhus outbreak
Family accuses LAPD officer of race-based attack that put man in coma
Show More
Yorba Linda plane crash: 4 victims killed inside home ID'd
Mountain High sees best snow conditions in years after recent storms
Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints
Alleged Super Bowl ticket scammer arrested at Pechanga
Fresh Start Surgical Gifts offers free services to disfigured children in IE
More News