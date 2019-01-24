The 4 best dramas screening around Santa Monica this week

Here are the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Wings of Desire
Two angels, Damiel and Cassiel, glide through the streets of Berlin, observing the bustling population, providing invisible rays of hope to the distressed but never interacting with them. When Damiel falls in love with lonely trapeze artist Marion, the angel longs to experience life in the physical world, and finds -- with some words of wisdom from actor Peter Falk -- that it might be possible for him to take human form.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1980s classic is a must-see. The site's critical consensus has it that "Beyond ravishing, 'Wings of Desire' is Wim Wenders' is aching and heartbreaking exploration of how love makes us human."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre (1328 Montana Ave.) only on Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14.
The site's critical consensus declares, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars." The film recently garnered 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
You can catch it at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line and relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a critical approval rating of 82 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 16.
The site's critical consensus approves, "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads." The film scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's lukewarm critical consensus has it that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
However, the film won Best Picture at the Golden Globes and scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
You can catch it at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
