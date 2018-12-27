The 4 best movies screening around Glendale this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling a double life as an an ordinary high school student and as comic book hero, Spider-Man. But when bad guy Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, Miles' life is about to get even more complicated, when Peter, a Spider-Man from another dimension, accidentally ends up in Miles' world. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." Brooklyn is about to be destroyed by clashing forces unless they can stop Fisk.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It's screening at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
You can catch it at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
Set in 18th Century England, this story centers on the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill. However, that relationship is soon threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, and results in a bitter rivalry between the two women to be the Queen's favorite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
You can catch it at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Creed II
Follow Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the boxing ring. In this sequel, he deals with newfound fame, family issues and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 21. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
It's playing at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Wednesday, Jan. 2. Click here for showtimes and tickets.