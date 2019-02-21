The 4 best movies screening around Santa Ana this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Way Out West
Stan and Ollie try to deliver the deed to a valuable gold mine to the daughter of a dead prospector. Unfortunately, the daughter's evil guardian is determined to have the gold mine for himself and his saloon-singer wife.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1937 release has made a lasting impression. Guardian's Wendy Ide said, "There's a glorious streak of surreal mischief displayed here," while Martin Chilton of Daily Telegraph (UK) opined that the film, "Contains one of the most charming dance sequences in cinema history."
It's playing at Regency South Coast Village (1561 W. Sunflower Ave.) only on Wedneday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a Spider-Man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018.
The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic called it, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
The movie earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.
You can catch it at Picture Show at Main Place Mall (2800 N. Main St.) through Friday, Feb. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times's A.O. Scott said, "Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," and the Atlantic's David Sims added, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."
The film earned 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.
It's screening at Regency South Coast Village (1561 W. Sunflower Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African-Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, based on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch.
The Atlantic's Christopher Orr said, "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," while Joshua Rothkopf of Time Out warned, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. 'Green Book' may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
The film is up for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards.
It's screening at Regency South Coast Village (1561 W. Sunflower Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
