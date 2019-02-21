The 4 best movies showing around Costa Mesa this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a Spider-Man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release in December of 2018.
The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it." David Sims of the Atlantic called it, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
The movie earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 73 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, "Cold Pursuit works as intended."
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare--a romantic comedy--and she is the leading lady.
With a Tomatometer Score of 69 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski opined, "Unlike other movies where women bang their heads, this one's got a brain."
Happy Death Day 2U
Collegian Tree Gelbman wakes up in horror to learn that she's stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend Carter is now with someone else, and her friends and fellow students seem to be completely different versions of themselves. When Tree discovers that Carter's roommate has been altering time, she finds herself once again the target of a masked killer. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save everyone.
With a Tomatometer Score of 67 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Happy Death Day 2U" is well worth a watch. Salon.com's Matthew Rozsa called it, "That rarity -- a sequel that is both better than the original and manages to retroactively improve that movie."
Ben Sachs of the Chicago Reader said, "Like its predecessor, the movie has a broad sentimental streak, but the sentiment feels more thoughtful and heartfelt this time around."
