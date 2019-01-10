ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 5 best movies screening around Burbank this week

Image: Bumblebee/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Burbank.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."

It won Best Animated picture at the Golden Globes.

It's screening at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.) and AMC Burbank Town Center 6 (770 N. First St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.

With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Star Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best Picture and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were nominated for Supporting Actress.

Get a piece of the action at AMC Burbank Town Center 8 (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

Catch it on the big screen at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.) and AMC Burbank Town Center 6 (770 N. First St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a 65 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up a CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.) and AMC Burbank Town Center 6 (770 N. First St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

Rami Malek, who plays Mercury in the film, won Best Actor at the Golden Globes, and the film itself won Best Drama.

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Burbank Town Center 6 (770 N. First St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
