The 5 best movies screening around Irvine this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Shoplifters
After one of their shoplifting sessions, Osamu and his son come across a little girl in the freezing cold. At first reluctant to shelter the girl, Osamu's wife agrees to take care of her after learning of the hardships she faces. Although the family is poor, barely making enough money to survive through petty crime, they seem to live happily together until an unforeseen incident reveals hidden secrets, testing the bonds that unite them.
Boasting a 99 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Shoplifters" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Nov. 23. Per the site's critical consensus, "understated yet ultimately deeply affecting, 'Shoplifters' adds another powerful chapter to director Hirokazu Koreeda's richly humanistic filmography." Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Edwards Westpark 8 (3735 Alton Parkway) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Sept. 28, with a consensus that "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Edwards Westpark 8 (3735 Alton Parkway) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse". As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
Get a piece of the action at Edwards Market Place Stadium 10 (13782 Jamboree Road) through Thursday, Jan. 10 and Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX & RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) through Friday, Jan. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
If Beale Street Could Talk
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 25, with a consensus that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
You can catch it at Edwards University Town Center 6 (4245 Campus Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 58 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Nov. 23. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Westpark 8 (3735 Alton Parkway) through Thursday, Jan. 10 and Edwards University Town Center 6 (4245 Campus Drive) through Friday, Jan. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.