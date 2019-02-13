The 5 best movies screening around Newport Beach this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on August 10. It recently received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for auteur Spike Lee.
Per the site's critical consensus, "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."
Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on December 14. Along with "Roma," it leads the Oscars nomination pack with a whopping ten nods, including for Best Picture and Best Director. Olivia Colman won the Best Actress Golden Globe for her performance.
The critical consensus declares, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive) through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With five Oscar nods, including Best Picture, an 79 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch.
Per the site's summary of critic reviews, the film "takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a 74 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch.
Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
Interested? It's playing at Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a 61 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. It scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star Rami Malek.
Critics were more lukewarm, with a consensus that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
