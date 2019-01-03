ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 5 best movies screening around Orange this week

Image: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Orange.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse". As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action." You can catch it at AMC Orange 30 (AMC Block 30) (20 City Blvd. West) through Thursday, Jan. 10 and Century Stadium 25 and XD (1701 W. Katella Ave.) through Tuesday, Jan. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

If Beale Street Could Talk



After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.

With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 25. The site's critical consensus notes that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC Orange 30 (AMC Block 30) (20 City Blvd. West) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 58 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

It's playing at AMC Orange 30 (AMC Block 30) (20 City Blvd. West) through Friday, Jan. 4 and Century Stadium 25 and XD (1701 W. Katella Ave.) through Tuesday, Jan. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

It's playing at AMC Orange 30 (AMC Block 30) (20 City Blvd. West) through Thursday, Jan. 10 and Century Stadium 25 and XD (1701 W. Katella Ave.) through Tuesday, Jan. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Creed II



Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.

With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Nov. 21. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC Orange 30 (AMC Block 30) (20 City Blvd. West) through Thursday, Jan. 10 and Century Stadium 25 and XD (1701 W. Katella Ave.) through Tuesday, Jan. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineOrange
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Coachella 2019: Full lineup released
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
4 can't-miss films worth checking out in Anaheim this week
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Couple jumps out window in Garden Grove apartment fire
Chinatown water main break floods streets, parking lots
Man left in critical condition following attack at NoHo bus stop
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness, now she's blind
House cat found with screwdriver protruding from head
Brooklyn boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
48 diamond bracelets accidentally mailed to Mississippi man
Body found in burnt-out car in East Los Angeles
Show More
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
Beyond Meat teams up with fast-food chains to sell plant-based items
Why social media could get in the way of a job
Officer opens fire on would-be robber at Eagle Rock Plaza
More News