The 5 best movies screening around Orange this week

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse". As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
If Beale Street Could Talk
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 25. The site's critical consensus notes that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC Orange 30 (AMC Block 30) (20 City Blvd. West) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 58 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It's playing at AMC Orange 30 (AMC Block 30) (20 City Blvd. West) through Friday, Jan. 4 and Century Stadium 25 and XD (1701 W. Katella Ave.) through Tuesday, Jan. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
It's playing at AMC Orange 30 (AMC Block 30) (20 City Blvd. West) through Thursday, Jan. 10 and Century Stadium 25 and XD (1701 W. Katella Ave.) through Tuesday, Jan. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Creed II
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Nov. 21. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC Orange 30 (AMC Block 30) (20 City Blvd. West) through Thursday, Jan. 10 and Century Stadium 25 and XD (1701 W. Katella Ave.) through Tuesday, Jan. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.