The 5 best movies screening around Pasadena this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000-foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Sept. 28. The site's critical consensus indicates that, "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason -- and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
The documentary earned an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. It is a story of two difficult, socially inept, people somehow becoming involved in forgeries: one creating them and the other selling them.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Oct. 19. The site's critical consensus has it that, "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
McCarthy earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress while Grant garnered a nod for Best Supporting Actor.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a Spider-Man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
The movie is one of five films vying for Best Animated Feature at this year's Academy Awards.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has become a favorite since its release on Aug. 10. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."
The movie is one of eight films up for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
The film earned 10 Oscar nominations including one for Best Picture.
