The 5 best movies showing around Burbank this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has been a must-watch since its release on September 28. The site's critical consensus has it that the Oscar nominee for Best Documentary "depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason -- and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
You can catch it at AMC Burbank Town Center 8 (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on December 14. It's been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
The site's critical consensus raves, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a whopping ten Oscar nods including Best Picture and Best Director, a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on December 14.
The site's critical consensus declares, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It's playing at AMC Burbank Town Center 8 (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a surprise hit since its release on December 21.
Per the site's critical consensus, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Burbank Town Center 6 (770 N. First St.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on December 28.
According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
It's screening at AMC Burbank Town Center 8 (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.