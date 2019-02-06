The 5 best movies showing around Irvine this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this Best Documentary nominee has proven to be a critical darling since its release on September 28. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason -- and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
It's screening at Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX & RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. It is a story of two difficult, socially inept, people somehow becoming partners-in-crime in forgeries: one creating and the other selling it.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on October 19.
Oscar nominations for both Melissa McCarthy (Best Actress) and Richard E. Grant (Best Supporting Actor) support the raves: "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
You can catch it at Edwards University Town Center 6 (4245 Campus Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on December 14.
The site's critical consensus raves, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It's screening at Edwards Market Place Stadium 10 (13782 Jamboree Road) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on December 14, with a consensus that the historical drama "sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Along with "Roma," it leads the Oscars nomination pack with a whopping ten nods, including for Best Picture and Best Director. Olivia Colman won the Best Actress Golden Globe for her performance
Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Westpark 8 (3735 Alton Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a surprise favorite since its release on December 21, with a consensus that the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX & RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.