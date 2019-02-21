The 5 best movies showing in Burbank this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Gully Boy
This film is a coming-of-age story, based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has been a must-watch since its release on February 14.
Variety's Jay Weissberg described it as, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms," while Deborah Young of the Hollywood Reporter noted, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Burbank Town Center 8 (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018.
The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," and David Sims of the Atlantic called it, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
Get a piece of the action at AMC Burbank Town Center 8 (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 22, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
"'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.
It's screening at AMC Burbank Town Center 8 (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through Sunday, March 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018.
The New York Times' A.O. Scott said, "Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," and the Atlantic's David Sims added, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be director Yorgo Lanthimos' most trenchant and relevant work yet."
You can catch it at AMC Burbank Town Center 8 (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon unites his friends and enemies, and they become knights who join forces with the legendary wizard Merlin. Together, they must save mankind from the wicked enchantress Morgana and her army of supernatural warriors.
With a Tomatometer Score of 89 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on January 25. Time Out's Philip De Semlyen said, "It falls short of enchanting but it's never less than fun and likable. Watch it through the eyes of your inner teenager and you'll have a blast."
You can catch it at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.) through tomorrow. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
