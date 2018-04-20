The 5 coolest events in Los Angeles on Earth Day weekend

Our friends at Eventbrite have clued us in to five events that are totally trending this weekend--from an electronic music festival to a family-friendly Earth Day celebration.
With general admission tickets ranging from free to $10, and almost every event taking place outdoors, there's something coming up for every budget and interest.
Honor Mother Earth
Photo: Eventbrite
In celebration of Earth Day (weekend), head out to Highland Park this Saturday for some earth-friendly fun. Hosted by LA Sanitation, the third annual Earth Day LA event promises more than 70 educational exhibits on sustainability, fit for every member of the family. You'll also find free food and drinks, games and prizes for youngsters, and performances by local entertainers all throughout the day.
The date: Saturday 4/21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The location: Highland Park, 6150 Piedmont Ave.
The price: Free
Celebrate inspired storytelling
Photo: Doug Kline/Foter
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books returns this weekend for another giant ode to the art of storytelling. Since 1996, the festival has gathered writers, poets, artists, filmmakers, musicians and their passionate consumers on the USC campus for the nation's largest festival of its kind.
The two-day festival features free outdoor presentations and ticketed indoor conversations that cover everything from how to write a space opera to discussions with successful writers, filmmakers and music producers.
The date: Saturday 4/21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 4/22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The location: University of Southern California
The price: General admission is free; Indoor Discussions require a $2 ticket reservation fee
Prepare for EDC
Photo: Matty Adame/Unsplash
Got a thirst for electronic music and ice cold beer? Corona's 'Road To EDC' tour makes a stop in our fair city this Saturday afternoon, ahead of the Electric Daisy Carnival. Grab a free ticket and head down to 'Electric Beach,' aka the W. Hollywood, to catch French DJ Mercer plus special guests Sinden, Dillion Nathaniel, Wizard and Where Is Fenix.
The date: Saturday 4/21, 1-7 p.m.
The location: W. Hollywood, 6250 Hollywood Blvd.
The price: Free
Join the 'biggest 420 block party ever'
Photo: Matty Adame/Unsplash
In the first year of legalized marijuana consumption, "the biggest 420 block party ever" comes to downtown LA this Saturday. Free before 6 p.m., the event will offer a safe space--think rooftop--for guests of legal age to medicate and meet a variety of local vendors, plus enjoy a beer garden and live DJ sessions.
The date: 2 p.m. Saturday 4/21 to 2:20 a.m. Sunday 4/22
The location: Bolyston and 4th Street
The price: General admission is free before 6pm, $10 after; skip lines with a $7 fast pass or enjoy full VIP treatment for $50
Support independent artists
Photo: Eventbrite
Another national tour, SoulfulofNoise, is taking to Venice Beach this Saturday night to showcase independent musicians from a variety of genres. Expect good music and good vibes from a diverse selection of SoCal artists.
The date: Saturday 4/21, 8 p.m.
The location: The Venice Beach Bar, 323 Ocean Front Walk
The price: Free
