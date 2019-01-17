ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 5 most-acclaimed movies screening around Burbank this week

Image: Free Solo/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the market for high-caliber entertainment? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Burbank.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Free Solo



Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.

Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has been a must-watch since its release on Sept. 28, with a consensus that "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason -- and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension, joining others from across the "Spider-Verse."

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that the film "matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

The Best Animated Picture Golden Globe winner is playing at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

If Beale Street Could Talk



After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.

With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."

The film received Golden Globe nominations for Best Picture - Drama and Regina King's performance got a nod for Best Supporting Actress.

It's screening at AMC Burbank Town Center 8 (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best Picture and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were nominated for Supporting Actress.

Interested? It's playing at AMC Burbank Town Center 8 (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. Per the site's critical consensus the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

You can catch it at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
