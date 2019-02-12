'The Bachelor' Colton: 'I'm the happiest I've ever been'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The current star of "The Bachelor," Colton Underwood, says the ending of this season is unlike any other before.But before we get to the finale, Colton still has many women to date.Since he's previously been on "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise," Colton came into this scenario with one major fear:"There was a fear of mine coming into all of this having to break up with people and hurt people because I don't like to do that," he said. "I don't think any human really likes to do that. And it's something that I didn't really know how to do and I think you're going to watch that play out, especially later on when the feelings get real."As Colton continues to narrow down his choices, he offered one clue that might help fans figure out who wins his heart: the No. 1 quality he was looking for in his potential fiancée."I think the one thing I was looking for coming into this show was somebody that just let me be myself undeniably and really accepted me for who I am as a person," Colton said.The Bachelor has to remain tight-lipped, but he did divulge one piece of information about his journey."I'll say right now I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life," he said. "I'm at a certain point in my life where I'm going to continue to grow and continue to come into my own and really figure out what I want out of life and who I am. I'm still figuring it out. I don't have it all figured out.""The Bachelor" airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.