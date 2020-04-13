cominguproses

'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' begins

NEW YORK -- Like so many TV shows right now, "The Bachelorette" is on hold. The show's famous LA mansion is empty, but Bachelor Nation doesn't have to do without because Monday night marks the start of a six-episode spin-off which is a mix of music and mating that was finished before the shutdown.

The pitch was simple, "Bachelor in Paradise" meets "A Star is Born," which inspired an obvious title, "Listen to Your Heart." Eight women and a dozen men met to make music well before the pandemic made such gatherings impossible. "This is oddly familiar," host Chris Harrison told me video conferencing in from his LA home adding the show had, "this eccentric, cool, musical twist to it."

"How musical are you?" I asked, adding that I was tone deaf. Not him. "I like to think I'm musical. I love to sing. I mess around a little on the guitar, but it's all in the confines of my house." In fact, I noticed a guitar behind him and asked him, "Is that a prop?" It is not.

Chris chose to quarantine with his girlfriend, Lauren Zima. On her Instagram page, the couple can be seen practicing social distancing while new episodes of "The Bachelor" remain in the future, but in the meantime, Bachelor Nation is ready and waiting for the spin-off.

"There is a community," Harrison concludes, "We have our arms open, and we're ready to bring everybody in and start something new!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmusicthe bachelorcominguproseschris harrisonabc premieres
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMINGUPROSES
Barb was right: 'Bachelor' Peter and Madison split
'Bachelor' Peter's biggest obstacle to finding love: His mom
'Bachelor' Peter heads into an uncertain final rose ceremony
'Bachelor' finale called 'unexpected and complicated'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County confirms 31 additional deaths, 323 new COVID-19 cases
St. Vincent hospital reopens to treat COVID-19 patients
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
At least 18 dead as Easter tornadoes, severe storms sweep US south
Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered
Report: COVID-19 may have been spreading in Bay Area since December
Navy reports first COVID-19 death from USS Roosevelt crew
Show More
88-year-old man uses cherry picker to see wife in nursing home
SoCal COVID-19 patients share stories of survival
Coronavirus: Union calls for safeguards for grocery store workers
Ventura County deputy arrested for destroying evidence
2-year-old boy abducted in Kern County found safe, suspect in standoff
More TOP STORIES News