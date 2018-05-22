ABC PREMIERES

'The Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin reveals she's engaged

EMBED </>More Videos

This season's cast includes a former Harlem Globetrotter, a banjoist and a self-proclaimed colognoisseur. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Becca Kufrin revealed Tuesday morning that she is engaged!

"Bachelor Nation" wants a happy ending for their season 14 "Bachelorette" after she was heartbreakingly dumped on national TV, and it appears viewers will get their wish.

Season 22 "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk, Jr. ended his engagement to Kufrin and got engaged instead to runnerup Lauren Burnham.

Becca will have 28 men to choose from and, "This time I feel like it's going to stick," she said to People TV.

"There's really no rule book for being in this position, you just have to go about it your own way and follow your heart," Becca said. "I definitely do feel more now how he struggled and I can see that more now just going through that too."



"The Bachelorette," premieres on MONDAY, MAY 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorettebecca kufrinbacheloretteABCABC premierescominguproses
ABC PREMIERES
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
Jesse Palmer talks about hosting 'The Proposal' on ABC
'Bachelorette' Becca on why this engagement is different
'Bachelorette' Becca follows her heart on night 1
'Good Morning America' to expand to 3 hours
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News