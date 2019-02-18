The best charity events in Los Angeles this week

Women in Cleantech Workshop: Investing with a Gender Lens

Looking to make a difference this week?From a workshop on women-led investing to the 2019 Youth of the Year Awards, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.---Learn to invest with a gender lens at La Kretz Innovation Campus' (LACI) first Women in Cleantech workshop of the year. Attendees will hear from accomplished women such as Darya Allen-Attar, CEO & Co-Founder of Women Founders Network; Vicki Saunders, Founder of SheEO; and Tracy Gray, Founder and Managing Partner of The 22 Fund, Founder of We Are Enough, and LACI Executive-in-Residence. There will be time for networking and refreshments before the program and audience Q&A at the end of the evening.Wednesday, February 20, 5:30-8 p.m.La Kretz Innovation Campus, 525 S. Hewitt St.FreeDiscover the many ways in which technology creates tangible good in the world. The discussion, led by moderator Susan McPherson, founder and CEO of McPherson Strategies, will touch on issues such as the ways in which technology help vulnerable communities get access to basic needs such as education and healthcare. The panelists include Emily Church, Executive Director of Global Learning XPRIZE; Lindsey Kneuven, Chief Impact Officer of Pluralsight and Executive Director of Pluralsight One; and Leila Toplic, Lead for Emerging Technologies Working and NLG Tech Task Force at NetHope.Wednesday, February 20, 6:30-9 p.m.The Riveter MDR, 4505 Glencoe Ave.$5It's the Youth of the Year Awards presented by Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice. The event will spotlight the 2019 Youth of the Year, Destiny Clarke, and celebrate all Youth of the Year participants. Participants are eligible for thousands of dollars in scholarships.Thursday, February 21, 6-8 p.m.Google Venice, 340 Main St.Free