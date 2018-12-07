The best comedy events in Los Angeles this Friday night

When it comes to comedy shows on tap tonight, there are still plenty of options, from a two-team improv show to an all-star comedy showcase.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
'ComedySportz'
Two teams compete in totally improvised comedic scenes, games and songs, inspired by suggestions from the audience. "ComedySportz" is the longest-running stage show in Los Angeles.
When: Friday, December 7, 8 p.m.
Where: Monroe Forum Theatre at El Portal, 5269 Lankershim Blvd.
Price: $8
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'The Meatballs of Comedy'
"The Meatballs of Comedy" presents a fictional Italian restaurant crew. Wacky hijinks unfold for the crowd at Sal's Restaurant and Comedy Club.
When: Friday, December 7, 8 p.m.
Where: Sal's Restaurant and Comedy Club, 7356 Melrose Ave.
Price: $5. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Opening Night: The Improvised Musical'
Photo: Taryn P./Yelp
Get a taste of Broadway with "Opening Night: The Improvised Musical." It features Broadway-style songs that are made up on the spot for a fictional musical on its last night.
When: Friday, December 7, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Second City Studio Theatre, 6560 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $6
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Ha Ha Cafe Comedy Club
If you're looking to laugh, check out the Friday All Star Comedy show at the Ha Ha Cafe Comedy Club. Enjoy the comedy stylings of five stand-up comedians. There is a two-drink minimum per ticket.
When: Friday, December 7, 8:45 p.m.
Where: Ha Ha Cafe Comedy Club, 4712 Lankershim Blvd.
Price: $20 (60 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal