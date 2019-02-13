ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best comedy shows in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Israel Palacio/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a live game show podcast to a dark comedy freak show.
Live Taping: Go Fact Yourself podcast





Be part of the live audience for two episodes of the game show podcast Go Fact Yourself. Co-hosted by Keith van Straaten and Helen Hong, the podcast quizzes actors, comedians and musicians on a variety of topics in their fields. The guests for Saturday's first show are actor Mark Walberg and actress Suzy Nakamura for the first show, while actor Jason Stuart and musician Allie Goertz are on tap for the second.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 2-5:30 p.m.
Where: Angel City Brewery, 216 Alameda St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Completely Different Late Show'





On Friday, join The Groundlings Theater's Main Company for "The Completely Different Late Show." The troupe of up-and-coming comics will put new material to the test and improvise scenes based on audience suggestions.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 10 p.m.
Where: The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave.
Price: $8
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Freak Show: Freakentines'





Prepare for a wild night of comedy, burlesque, music and more at "Freak Show: Freakentines." The dark comedy show at The Globe Theatre has been featured on MTV, VH1 and the BBC.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.
Where: The Globe Theatre, 740 S. Broadway
Price: $12.50-$15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
