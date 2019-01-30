The best community and culture events in Los Angeles this week

From an art exhibit to an open house, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
'CLAROSCURO' artworks by Janet Sternburg & Sabina Arias
See artists Sternburg and Sabina Arias' exhibit, showcasing each one's personal connection and relationship to Mexico. Sternburg's work uses large scale photographs and small inkjet prints that were taken between 1999 and 2003. While Arias' uses a mixture of sculptures, screen prints and ink drawings.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 30, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: CCCM Mexican Center for Culture and Cinematic Arts, 2401 W. Sixth St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
LAULYP Join Week -- Town Hall: Diversity Dialogues
The Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals (LAULYP) is joining other social justice advocacy groups in Los Angeles to discuss issues each group faces. There will also be a live Q&A.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 30, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Hot and Cool Cafe, 4331 Degnan Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Wing's Hall of Dames
Stop by The Wing's soon-to-open first LA location for its open house. There will also be gifts to take home from the event.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 2-3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: 1323 N. Highland Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets