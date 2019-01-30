The best community and culture events in Los Angeles this week

'CLAROSCURO' artworks by Janet Sternburg & Sabina Arias

Looking to get out into the community this week?From an art exhibit to an open house, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.---See artists Sternburg and Sabina Arias' exhibit, showcasing each one's personal connection and relationship to Mexico. Sternburg's work uses large scale photographs and small inkjet prints that were taken between 1999 and 2003. While Arias' uses a mixture of sculptures, screen prints and ink drawings.Wednesday, Jan. 30, 6-8:30 p.m.CCCM Mexican Center for Culture and Cinematic Arts, 2401 W. Sixth St.FreeThe Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals (LAULYP) is joining other social justice advocacy groups in Los Angeles to discuss issues each group faces. There will also be a live Q&A.Wednesday, Jan. 30, 7-9 p.m.Hot and Cool Cafe, 4331 Degnan Blvd.FreeStop by The Wing's soon-to-open first LA location for its open house. There will also be gifts to take home from the event.Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 2-3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.1323 N. Highland Ave.Free