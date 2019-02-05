The best community and culture events in Los Angeles this week

From a performance about the meaning of home to a discussion of the future of politics in California, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.
Refugee State: Home Place
TeAda Productions, in collaboration with Program for Torture Victims (PTV) Los Los Angeles, presents "Home Place," which examines how home can mean different things to different people. PTV works with refugees who have escaped persecution and torture in their home countries and started a new life in California. Following the performance, there will be a talkback with the performers. Food and refreshments will be served.
When: Friday, February 8, 2:30-4 p.m.
Where: All Saints' Episcopal Church (The Parish Hall), 323 N. Ave. 56th
Price: Free
The Wisdom of Mythic Stories
Jonathan Young and Anne Bach lead a six-hour in-person workshop and webinar on folklore and mythology. It will explore the classic tale of "The Wizard of Oz," examining the storytelling structure and use of metaphors for psychological and emotional perspectives. This workshop can be used for continuing education credit.
When: Saturday, February 9, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: University of Philosophical Research, 3910 Los Feliz Blvd.
Price: $45 (Webinar Attendee without CEU Credit); $95 (Workshop Attendee without CEU Credit); $95 (Webinar Attendee with CEU Credit). More ticket options available.
120th Golden Dragon Parade Grandstand
Celebrate the 120th Golden Dragon Parade, presented by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce. According to the Golden Dragon Parade website, the parade is a spectacle that celebrates Chinese culture and the Chinese-American experience with two-dozen floats, multiple marching bands, entertainers and government and business leaders.
When: Saturday, February 9, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Chinatown, Broadway
Price: $15 (Child (3-11); $25 (Adult (12 & Older))
State of the State: Politics & Race in California
Explore California's future with the social justice leaders who are embarking upon real change in the state. Dr. Manuel Pastor, director for Program for Environmental and Regional Equity, will deliver the keynote address. Tickets are fully tax-deductible. Light refreshments and a hosted beer and wine bar will be provided. There will be complimentary childcare available for children ages 3 and older.
When: Sunday, February 10, 3-6 p.m.
Where: The Unique Space, 1275 E. 6th St.
Price: $25
