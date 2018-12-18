ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best family and learning events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline

Photo: Thomas Kelley/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From a puppet show with holiday fun to an adventurous whale watching excursion, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
---

Watch a holiday-inspired puppet show





Sunday afternoon, head over to the Miracle Mile Toy Hall for a family-friendly performance by Bob Baker's Marionette Theater. Enjoy a puppet show filled with holiday joy, including a meet and greet with the star puppets themselves.

When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 11-11:30 a.m.
Where: Miracle Mile Toy Hall, 5464 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Rock climbing classes with the family




Head over to The Stronghold Climbing Gym for a rock climbing class that will teach you basic rock wall skills, including the use of climbing gear and important safety instructions.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 2:30-4 p.m.
Where: 650 S. Ave. 21st, Eastside
Price: $17 (51 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Go cruising in search of marine wildlife





On Saturday, experience a whale watching expedition out of San Pedro courtesy of your friends at LA Waterfront Cruises. Hop on board a state-of-the-art custom vessel alongside Aquarium of the Pacific educators, who will guide you in search of regional marine wildlife such as blue whales and dolphins.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m.
Where: 1150 Nagoya Way, San Pedro
Price: $16 (36 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Play classic games at the Neon Retro Arcade





Last but not least, check out the Neon Retro Arcade over in Northridge. More than fifty pinball machines and classic arcade games are on hand, from Crazy Kong and Kung-Fu Master to Tetris and Ms. Pac-Man. (You can check out the full lineup here.)

Where: 8943 Reseda Blvd., Northridge
Price: $14 (30 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
