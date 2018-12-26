ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best family and learning events in Los Angeles this week

Miracle Mile Toy Hall. | Photo: Hyunjung C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From a holiday marionette show to indoor trampolining, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Bob Baker Marionette Theater's Holiday Classics Show





The kids will love this holiday-themed puppet show from the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. There will be a post-show meet and greet with the puppets.

When: Sunday, December 30, 11-11:30 a.m.
Where: Miracle Mile Toy Hall, 5464 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ice Skating at Los Angeles Kings Valley Ice Center





Strap on some skates and take a trip around the rink at the Los Angeles Kings Valley Ice Center. With this deal, you can get rink admission and skate rental for two or four people.

Where: Los Angeles Kings Valley Ice Center, 8750 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City
Price: $15 (46 percent discount off regular price). More deals available.
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Indoor Trampolining at Sky Zone Van Nuys





Jump around Sky Zone Van Nuys with this great deal for two 60-minute jump passes. Hop, somersault and bounce on the open trampoline, into the giant foam pits or participate in a game of ultimate dodgeball or basketball.

Where: Sky Zone Van Nuys, 7741 Hayvenhurst Ave., South Valley
Price: $18 (47 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
Here's what to do in Los Angeles this week
Jordan Peele releases trailer for new horror film, 'Us'
LAPD, NYPD trade 'Die Hard' tweets
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Today is busiest day at LAX
SoCal's white Christmas: frightful for drivers, delightful for skiers
Police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County; manhunt underway
It's opening day at Santa Anita Park
South Gate house fire leaves 1 hospitalized
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, CA study finds
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery, court says
Man donates van to couple who had theirs stolen in Oxnard
Show More
Sniffles, dog born without nose, hopes to find forever home
Guatemalan boy, 8, dies in government custody, officials say
Woman critically injured in Inglewood shooting
Buddy system can be the key to an effective workout
$50,000 reward offered in Glendale fatal hit-and-run
More News