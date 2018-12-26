The best family and learning events in Los Angeles this week

Bob Baker Marionette Theater's Holiday Classics Show

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?From a holiday marionette show to indoor trampolining, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.The kids will love this holiday-themed puppet show from the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. There will be a post-show meet and greet with the puppets.Sunday, December 30, 11-11:30 a.m.Miracle Mile Toy Hall, 5464 Wilshire Blvd.$10 (General Admission)Strap on some skates and take a trip around the rink at the Los Angeles Kings Valley Ice Center. With this deal, you can get rink admission and skate rental for two or four people.Los Angeles Kings Valley Ice Center, 8750 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City$15 (46 percent discount off regular price). More deals available.Jump around Sky Zone Van Nuys with this great deal for two 60-minute jump passes. Hop, somersault and bounce on the open trampoline, into the giant foam pits or participate in a game of ultimate dodgeball or basketball.Sky Zone Van Nuys, 7741 Hayvenhurst Ave., South Valley$18 (47 percent discount off regular price)