The best family and learning events in Los Angeles this week

From a holiday marionette show to indoor trampolining, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Bob Baker Marionette Theater's Holiday Classics Show
The kids will love this holiday-themed puppet show from the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. There will be a post-show meet and greet with the puppets.
When: Sunday, December 30, 11-11:30 a.m.
Where: Miracle Mile Toy Hall, 5464 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: $10 (General Admission)
Ice Skating at Los Angeles Kings Valley Ice Center
Strap on some skates and take a trip around the rink at the Los Angeles Kings Valley Ice Center. With this deal, you can get rink admission and skate rental for two or four people.
Where: Los Angeles Kings Valley Ice Center, 8750 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City
Price: $15 (46 percent discount off regular price). More deals available.
Indoor Trampolining at Sky Zone Van Nuys
Jump around Sky Zone Van Nuys with this great deal for two 60-minute jump passes. Hop, somersault and bounce on the open trampoline, into the giant foam pits or participate in a game of ultimate dodgeball or basketball.
Where: Sky Zone Van Nuys, 7741 Hayvenhurst Ave., South Valley
Price: $18 (47 percent discount off regular price)
