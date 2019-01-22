The best family and learning events in Los Angeles this week

Family Studio Workshop: Los Angeles Mural

UCLA Bruins Men's Basketball

"Peter Pan" Presented by ENCORE

From a family studio workshop making miniature murals to a stage performance of Peter Pan, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---Bring the whole family to create miniature murals with watercolor paint and tape. Matt MacFarland leads this month's Family Studio Workshop, which uses artist Mary Heilmann's 'Pacific Ocean' as inspiration. RSVP is recommended to reserve a spot.Sunday, January 27, noon-3 p.m.Hauser & Wirth, 901 E. 3rd St.FreeThe UCLA Bruins play the Arizona State Sun Devils at the historic Pauley Pavilion. Cheer on as the men's basketball team, featuring guard Jaylen Hands, guard Prince Ail and center Moses Brown, show off their skills in the Pacific-12 Conference.Thursday, January 24, 8 p.m.Pauley Pavilion, 555 Westwood Plaza$6.25-$12Enjoy the timeless tale of the boy who never wants to grow up. Based on the 1990 Broadway production starring Cathy Rigby, the musical follows Peter Pan, the Darling children, Tinkerbell and the Lost Boys as they try to save Neverland from Captain Hook. The show is presented by ENCORE, a non-profit educational theatre company.Friday, January 25, 7:30 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St.$20-$30