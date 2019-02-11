ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best family and learning events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: VanveenJF/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From the Harlem Globetrotters to skating classes, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Harlem Globetrotters





The Harlem Globetrotters will be taking center stage at Staples Center. This event is part of their ongoing "Fan Powered" tour. Expect the Washington Generals to play in a supporting role against the Globetrotters.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 2 p.m.
Where: Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St.
Price: $21-$64

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Black History Month Festival 2019





This festival will celebrate African-Americans who've made a positive impact in American history. Expect guest speakers, art exhibits, vendors, live entertainment and more. There will also be an African fashion show and cultural food on site.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: West 43rd Place and Degnan Boulevard
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 55% Off Skating Classes




The Iceland Ice Skating Center is offering this deal on skating classes for children. The center's professional staff of instructors includes Olympic medalists. Skate rentals are included in the deal.

Where: 14318 Calvert St.
Price: $47 (53 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 44% Off Arcade Games





Sherman Oaks Castle Park is offering this deal on its arcade card. The entertainment center features an array of games including air hockey and more. The facility also offers a mini golf course and batting cages.

Where: 4989 Sepulveda Blvd.
Price: $56 (44 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
The best comedy shows in Los Angeles this week
Here's what to do in Los Angeles this week
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Rain soaks SoCal Wednesday, heavier cells to hit Thursday
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Show More
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
More News