The best family and learning events in Los Angeles this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From the Harlem Globetrotters to skating classes, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.The Harlem Globetrotters will be taking center stage at Staples Center. This event is part of their ongoing "Fan Powered" tour. Expect the Washington Generals to play in a supporting role against the Globetrotters.Sunday, Feb. 17, 2 p.m.Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St.$21-$64This festival will celebrate African-Americans who've made a positive impact in American history. Expect guest speakers, art exhibits, vendors, live entertainment and more. There will also be an African fashion show and cultural food on site.Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.West 43rd Place and Degnan BoulevardFreeThe Iceland Ice Skating Center is offering this deal on skating classes for children. The center's professional staff of instructors includes Olympic medalists. Skate rentals are included in the deal.14318 Calvert St.$47 (53 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options are available.Sherman Oaks Castle Park is offering this deal on its arcade card. The entertainment center features an array of games including air hockey and more. The facility also offers a mini golf course and batting cages.4989 Sepulveda Blvd.$56 (44 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options are available.