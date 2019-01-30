ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best family-focused events and deals in Santa Monica this week

Photo: Caroline Hernandez/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a parenting workshop to an aquarium membership, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

A Morning With Jen Waldburger: Parenting With Awareness





Join author Jennifer Waldburger for this free parenting workshop at the Piper School. Waldburger encourages participants to incorporate mindfulness and holistic practices when raising children so that both parent and child can thrive.

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 9:15-10:15 a.m.
Where: Piper Preschool, 807 Arizona Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up To 26 Percent Off Flying Trapeze Class





Ever wanted to join the circus? Head down to the Santa Monica Pier for a flying-trapeze class next to the Pacific Ocean. Students will learn the basics: how to hand, flip and dismount. Classes are available every day.

Where: 370 Santa Monica Pier, Silicon Beach
Price: $59 for one; $125 for two (up to 26 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up To 57 Percent Off Membership At Santa Monica Pier Aquarium





Enjoy the Santa Monica Pier Aquarium all year long with a discounted yearly membership. The aquarium has educational programs about sea life and more than 100 exhibits of local species.

The membership includes a 10 percent discount on all Heal the Bay retail merchandise, subscription to the e-newsletter, invitations to Wavemaker events and exclusive updates from Heal the Bay experts.

Where: 1600 Ocean Front Walk, Silicon Beach
Price: $12 for one, $22 for two, $43 for four (up to 57 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
