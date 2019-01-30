The best family-focused events and deals in Santa Monica this week

A Morning With Jen Waldburger: Parenting With Awareness

Up To 26 Percent Off Flying Trapeze Class

Up To 57 Percent Off Membership At Santa Monica Pier Aquarium

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a parenting workshop to an aquarium membership, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---Join author Jennifer Waldburger for this free parenting workshop at the Piper School. Waldburger encourages participants to incorporate mindfulness and holistic practices when raising children so that both parent and child can thrive.Thursday, Jan. 31, 9:15-10:15 a.m.Piper Preschool, 807 Arizona Ave.FreeEver wanted to join the circus? Head down to the Santa Monica Pier for a flying-trapeze class next to the Pacific Ocean. Students will learn the basics: how to hand, flip and dismount. Classes are available every day.370 Santa Monica Pier, Silicon Beach$59 for one; $125 for two (up to 26 percent discount off regular price)Enjoy the Santa Monica Pier Aquarium all year long with a discounted yearly membership. The aquarium has educational programs about sea life and more than 100 exhibits of local species.The membership includes a 10 percent discount on all Heal the Bay retail merchandise, subscription to the e-newsletter, invitations to Wavemaker events and exclusive updates from Heal the Bay experts.1600 Ocean Front Walk, Silicon Beach$12 for one, $22 for two, $43 for four (up to 57 percent discount off regular price)