The best family-focused events and deals in Santa Monica this week

A Morning With Jen Waldburger: Parenting With Awareness
Join author Jennifer Waldburger for this free parenting workshop at the Piper School. Waldburger encourages participants to incorporate mindfulness and holistic practices when raising children so that both parent and child can thrive.
When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 9:15-10:15 a.m.
Where: Piper Preschool, 807 Arizona Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up To 26 Percent Off Flying Trapeze Class
Ever wanted to join the circus? Head down to the Santa Monica Pier for a flying-trapeze class next to the Pacific Ocean. Students will learn the basics: how to hand, flip and dismount. Classes are available every day.
Where: 370 Santa Monica Pier, Silicon Beach
Price: $59 for one; $125 for two (up to 26 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
Up To 57 Percent Off Membership At Santa Monica Pier Aquarium
Enjoy the Santa Monica Pier Aquarium all year long with a discounted yearly membership. The aquarium has educational programs about sea life and more than 100 exhibits of local species.
The membership includes a 10 percent discount on all Heal the Bay retail merchandise, subscription to the e-newsletter, invitations to Wavemaker events and exclusive updates from Heal the Bay experts.
Where: 1600 Ocean Front Walk, Silicon Beach
Price: $12 for one, $22 for two, $43 for four (up to 57 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal