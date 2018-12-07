ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best family-friendly deals in Anaheim this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From scavenger hunts to a rock-climbing adventure, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Get 42 percent off a self-guided scavenger hunt





Gear up and start your own adventure by launching the ScavengerHunt.com app. You can race against the clock whenever you choose. This Groupon deal lets you score a self-guided hunt for two at a 42 percent discount.

Where: 201 S. Anaheim Blvd., The Colony
Price: $23 (42 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Score 75 percent off gymnastic classes at OC All-Stars Cheer & Dance




OC All-Stars is a private organization that teaches athletic skills to student athletes. It hopes to also build self-confidence and self-esteem, and develop socialization and life skills through gymnastics. This Groupon deal gets you five gymnastics classes at a 75 percent discount.

Where: 5462 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim Hills
Price: $19 (75 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 59 percent off at Operation City Quest





This digital, family-friendly scavenger hunt game sends teams through the city competing to find items and complete challenges with the help of a remote guide. Snag a discount of up to 51 percent off the regular price for two, four or six players.

Where: 200 S. Anaheim Blvd., The Colony
Price: $59 for six (51 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 54 percent off indoor climbing





Whether you're a beginner or a pro, you can score 41 percent off the regular price of a drop-in package for one at this rock-climbing gym. The package includes harness and shoe rental, plus an intro lesson. Fun fact: Before taking ownership, owners Maurice and Tasha went on their first date here.

Where: 5100 E. La Palma Ave., The Canyon
Price: $13 (41 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
