The best family-friendly deals in Huntington Beach this week

Inline skating at The Rinks

Bounce away at Pump it Up

Beachside bike ride

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From inline skating to beachside bike rides, these activities will win approval from everyone in the family.---Grab the family and head on over to The Rinks for an inline-skating session around a hockey-style rink.Skate rentals are available, along with multiple admission options.3-4:30 p.m. on Thursday; 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday5555 McFadden Ave., Huntington Beach$8.25 for two (48 percent discount off regular price)Bounce the afternoon away at this well-maintained air arena complete with inflatable houses, slides and obstacle courses.10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday16351 Gothard St., Huntington Beach$15 for three open jump sessions (50 percent off regular price); $24 for five sessions (52 percent discount off regular price)Last but not least, cruise along the Huntington Beach coastline on a family bike ride courtesy of Jack's Beach Concession -- a bicycle rental spot with one-hour, two-hour and all-day rental options available.21291 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach$12.50 for two hours (38 percent discount off regular price)