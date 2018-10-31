ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best family-friendly deals in Huntington Beach this week

Huntington Beach Pier. | Photo: Bella P./Yelp

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From inline skating to beachside bike rides, these activities will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

Inline skating at The Rinks





Grab the family and head on over to The Rinks for an inline-skating session around a hockey-style rink.

Skate rentals are available, along with multiple admission options.

When: 3-4:30 p.m. on Thursday; 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday
Where: 5555 McFadden Ave., Huntington Beach
Price: $8.25 for two (48 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Bounce away at Pump it Up





Bounce the afternoon away at this well-maintained air arena complete with inflatable houses, slides and obstacle courses.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Where: 16351 Gothard St., Huntington Beach
Price: $15 for three open jump sessions (50 percent off regular price); $24 for five sessions (52 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Beachside bike ride





Last but not least, cruise along the Huntington Beach coastline on a family bike ride courtesy of Jack's Beach Concession -- a bicycle rental spot with one-hour, two-hour and all-day rental options available.

Where: 21291 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach
Price: $12.50 for two hours (38 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
