The best family-friendly events in Anaheim this week

From a visit with jolly Old St. Nick. to indoor play spaces, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Visit with Santa Claus at the Anaheim library
This Saturday, bring the family on down to the Canyon Hills branch of the Anaheim Public Library and meet the one-and-only Santa Claus. Children will be invited to make ornaments and have their pictures taken with Mr. Christmas himself.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Canyon Hills Branch, 400 S. Scout Trail
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Play in the "ocean" at Seascape Kids Fun
Swing by Seascape Kids Fun, an ocean-themed indoor playground complete with a play structure specially designed for launching foam balls. Several dates and times are available this week. (Visit its website here for the current calendar.)
Where: 4771 E. Hunter Ave.
Price: $14 (30 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Jump up and away at Sky Zone
Need to burn some energy? Head over to Sky Zone and bounce away on a sea of connected trampolines. The massive indoor park also features an open jump court, a Warrior Course and games such as ultimate dodgeball.
Where: 1301 Kellogg Drive
Price: $24 (37 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to score this deal