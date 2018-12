The best family-friendly events in Anaheim this week

Visit with Santa Claus at the Anaheim library

Play in the "ocean" at Seascape Kids Fun

Jump up and away at Sky Zone

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?From a visit with jolly Old St. Nick. to indoor play spaces, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---This Saturday, bring the family on down to the Canyon Hills branch of the Anaheim Public Library and meet the one-and-only Santa Claus. Children will be invited to make ornaments and have their pictures taken with Mr. Christmas himself.Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Canyon Hills Branch, 400 S. Scout TrailFreeSwing by Seascape Kids Fun, an ocean-themed indoor playground complete with a play structure specially designed for launching foam balls. Several dates and times are available this week. (Visit its website here for the current calendar.)4771 E. Hunter Ave.$14 (30 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options available.Need to burn some energy? Head over to Sky Zone and bounce away on a sea of connected trampolines. The massive indoor park also features an open jump court, a Warrior Course and games such as ultimate dodgeball.1301 Kellogg Drive$24 (37 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options available.