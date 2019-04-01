Arts & Entertainment

The best fashion and beauty events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Shanna Camilleri/Unsplash

Looking for fashion-forward events this week?

From a lady boss panel to a barbershop expo, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in Los Angeles this week.

Women Founders Panel at Credo Beauty LA





On Thursday evening, get inspired at Credo Beauty by this panel discussion featuring four female CEOs. Beauty company bosses Allison McNamara (Mara), Amanda Chantal Bacon (Moon Juice), Annie Tevelin (SkinOwl) and Michelle Ranavat (Ranavat Botanics) will discuss how they got started and give tips to other aspiring beauty entrepreneurs.

When: Thursday, April 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Credo Beauty, 8327 W. Third St.

Price: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

L.A. Style





Dress to impress at this downtown fashion show on Thursday. In addition to the new trends on the runway, you will be treated to interactive pop-ups where you can have your look sketched by an artist, get your hair and nails done, have your lips "read" and take endless selfies. There will be a cash bar serving up fashion-inspired cocktails.

When: Thursday, April 4, 6-9 p.m.


Where: THE BLOC, 750 W. Seventh St.

Price: $12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Current Affair: Pop Up Vintage Marketplace





Feeling a vintage vibe? Attend this pop up marketplace downtown this weekend. The 9th annual event brings together more than 70 vintage retailers and private dealers from across the country, so you're sure to find that one-of-a-kind pair of jeans, earrings or designer shirt.

When: Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m.- Sunday, April 7, 6 p.m.

Where: Cooper Design Space, 860 S. Los Angeles St.

Price: $12 (General Admission: Entry at 12pm). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Spring into Fashion





Wear your Sunday best for this rooftop fashion show, which will showcase the latest collection by Trina Turk. You'll also have a chance to mingle, snack on brunch bites, bid in the silent auction and shop for a new look from 12 fashion vendors. All proceeds from the event benefit Free Arts Los Angeles, a nonprofit that helps children affected by abuse, poverty and homelessness.

When: Sunday, April 7, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: Netflix, 5808 Sunset Blvd.

Price: $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cali Bash Barber Expo





See what the best barbers in California can do at the inaugural Cali Barber Bash downtown on Sunday. The event features cutting competitions, classes, hands-on demonstrations, workshops, raffles and more.

When: Sunday, April 7, 12-7 p.m.

Where: The Grand Courtyard, 1354 Grand Ave.

Price: $20. More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
