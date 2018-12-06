The best fashion and beauty events in Los Angeles this weekend

From an anniversary party for Poshmark to a charity fundraiser hosted by We Shop LA, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in Los Angeles this week.
Poshmark 7th Anniversary Party at Eat Drink Americano
Tonight: Celebrate Poshmark's seventh anniversary at Eat Drink Americano. The party will be hosted by local Poshmark seller Jennifer Inthavong.
When: Thursday, December 6, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Eat Drink Americano, 923 E. 3rd St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Holiday Shopping Party at Credo Beauty
Credo Beauty is hosting a Holiday Shopping Party this Saturday afternoon. The free event will include an afternoon of free makeup touch-ups, a lipstick bar by Kosas and a hair refresh station by Innersense.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 12-4 p.m.
Where: Credo Beauty, 8327 W. Third St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
We Shop LA Holiday Charity Soiree at MASHStudios
We Shop LA is hosting the second annual Holiday Charity Soiree on Sunday at MASH Studios. Tickets include complimentary cocktails and access to various vendors. Proceeds from the event, and school supplies donated, will benefit As One Charity, a nonprofit organization that supports youth in impoverished communities around the world.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 12-5 p.m.
Where: MASHStudios, 2611 W. Exposition Blvd.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets