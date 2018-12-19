The best film events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline

Krampus Holiday Fears & Beers Screening with Q&A with Mike Dougherty

Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this week?When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch this week. From ascreening and director Q&A to a rooftop screening of, read on for the week's top film events to add to your calendar.---Enjoy the dark side of the holiday season with a screening of the festive horror-comedy. Starring Adam Scott, Toni Collette and David Koechner, the movie follows the demonic Krampus as it unleashes hell on a dysfunctional family. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Mike Dougherty.Wednesday, December 19, 7:30-9:30 p.m.TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd.$16Transport yourself from the rooftop of the Montalban theater to Christmastime in snowy Vermont with the film classic, starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney. Doors open at 6 p.m. where you can purchase food from culinary partner Umami Burger and beverages from the bar. The movie will begin after sunset.Friday, December 21, 8-11 p.m.The Montalban Theatre, 1615 Vine St.$18 (Lounge Seats); $50 (Love Seat for Two, includes popcorn)The most important rule of taking care of a gremlin is to never feed it after midnight, but what about watching a midnight screening of Joe Dante'sin 35 mm? The Secret Movie Club presents the 1984 cult classic that was produced by Steven Spielberg.Friday, December 21, 11:59 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 1:59 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$20 (Adult). More ticket options available.The Montalban Rooftop Movie Series presentson the night before Christmas Eve. The intersecting tale of eight couples managing their love lives in London during Christmas has become an iconic Christmas movie since it was released 15 years ago. Arrive early to enjoy Umami Burger and a selection of beer, wine and mixed drinks from the bar.Sunday, December 23, 7-10 p.m.The Montalban Theatre, 1615 Vine St.$18 (Lounge Seats)