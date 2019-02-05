ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best film events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Erik Witsoe/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this week?

When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch this week. From a film about the Colombian drug trade to a showcase of short films in the mediums of dance, music and experimental, read on for the week's top film events to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Bruin Film Society Women in Entertainment: "Birds of Passage"





Bruin Film Society presents a free screening of "Birds of Passage," a crime drama that looks at the origin of the Colombian drug trade in the 70s through the eyes of the Wayuu indigenous people. Directors Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra were involved in the creation of "Embrace of the Serpent," which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film in 2016.

When: Saturday, February 9, 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: James Bridges Theater, 235 Charles E. Young Dr. N., Melnitz Hall 1441.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Before Sunrise/Before Sunset Romance Double Feature





The Secret Movie Club presents a romantic midnight double feature of "Before Sunrise" (1995) and "Before Sunset" (2004). The first two movies in director Richard Linklater's trilogy follows Celine (Julie Delpy) and Jesse (Ethan Hawke) the first night they meet and then meets up with them again nine years later.

When: Saturday, February 9, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, February 10, 2:29 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive
Price: $15.50 (Student/Military/Senior (w/valid ID)); $20 (Adult). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free LA Film Festival Event





The LA Feedback Film Festival presents a showcase of award-winning dance, music and experimental short films from around the world. The event is free.

When: Thursday, February 7, 7-10 p.m
Where: L.A. Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
The best sports and fitness events in Los Angeles this week
Pop music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
The best community and culture events in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
OC plane crash: Pilot's false credentials ID'd him as ex-cop
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Latest storm drops snow on local mountains, light rain across SoCal
Dodgers fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Healthy eating taught in free classes at Glendale hospital
CHP monitoring Grapevine as snow expected at lower elevations
US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Show More
SoCal storm topples massive trees in Culver City and Palms
Boy bullied over Trump name to be president's SOTU guest
Donut Man's famous strawberry doughnuts are back
BRRR! Mammoth clobbered with 10 feet of new snow
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
More News