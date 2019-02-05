The best film events in Los Angeles this week

Bruin Film Society Women in Entertainment: "Birds of Passage"

Before Sunrise/Before Sunset Romance Double Feature

Free LA Film Festival Event

Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this week?When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch this week. From a film about the Colombian drug trade to a showcase of short films in the mediums of dance, music and experimental, read on for the week's top film events to add to your calendar.---Bruin Film Society presents a free screening of "Birds of Passage," a crime drama that looks at the origin of the Colombian drug trade in the 70s through the eyes of the Wayuu indigenous people. Directors Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra were involved in the creation of "Embrace of the Serpent," which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film in 2016.Saturday, February 9, 8-10:30 p.m.James Bridges Theater, 235 Charles E. Young Dr. N., Melnitz Hall 1441.FreeThe Secret Movie Club presents a romantic midnight double feature of "Before Sunrise" (1995) and "Before Sunset" (2004). The first two movies in director Richard Linklater's trilogy follows Celine (Julie Delpy) and Jesse (Ethan Hawke) the first night they meet and then meets up with them again nine years later.Saturday, February 9, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, February 10, 2:29 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$15.50 (Student/Military/Senior (w/valid ID)); $20 (Adult). More ticket options available.The LA Feedback Film Festival presents a showcase of award-winning dance, music and experimental short films from around the world. The event is free.Thursday, February 7, 7-10 p.mL.A. Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd.Free