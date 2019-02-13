ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best food and drink events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Alice Donovan Rouse/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From romantic and mysterious Valentine's Day dinners to a baguette throwdown, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

---

Modern Love Valentine's Day Ball at The Edison





Take in the romance at The Edison for Valentine's Day. Guests will enjoy dinner and have a chance to win a prize by sharing his or her worst dating story. Dani Moz will perform live on stage and then a DJ will start the dance party.

When: Thursday, Feb.14, 5 p.m.-Friday, Feb. 15, 1:30 a.m.
Where: The Edison, 108 W. Second St., #101
Price: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Maggiano's Valentine's Murder Mystery Dinner





Treat a loved one to an Italian dinner and a murder mystery at Maggiano's Little Italy this Valentine's Day. The restaurant will offer a special menu that includes two glasses of wine and several dinner choices -- like stuffed mushrooms, filet mignon, eggplant parmesan, truffle macaroni and cheese, plus New York cheesecake -- while guests play detective.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Maggiano's Little Italy, 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Price: $85
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Best Baguette Los Angeles 2019: The Finale





The best bakeries in the area will compete in front of a panel of professional chefs to be named the purveyor of LA's best baguette. Guests will sample baguettes by the finalists, and sip coffee and a complimentary glass of wine. Tickets can also be purchased to enjoy the full brunch menu, featuring dishes like black truffle scrambled eggs and Jambon de Paris over toasted bread with creme fraiche and gruyere cheese.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, noon-3 p.m.
Where: Le Petit Paris, 418 S. Spring St.
Price: $25-$49
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vegan Greek Cuisine Cooking Class




Join Chef Ron Russell for a vegan cooking class. Russell will demonstrate the techniques for a storm of Greek dishes -- including kabobs and lentil lemon soup -- before class dives into a tasting and Q&A session.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 9-10:30 a.m.
Where: SunCafe Organic, 10820 Ventura Blvd.
Price: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

28 percent off DTLA walking food tour





Explore DTLA's top eats through a discounted guided tour. Sidewalk Tours of Los Angeles leads an exploration of seven eateries, including Grand Central Market and a family-owned taco joint, and tickets for one to four local flavor-seekers are currently going for nearly 30 percent off.

Where: Sidewalk Tours of Los Angeles, 545 S. Olive St.
Price: $56-$215
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
