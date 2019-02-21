The best food and drink events in Los Angeles this weekend

Mix & Mingle @ General Lee's (DTLA)

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Los Angeles food and beverage. From a cocktail bar networking event to a vegan pop-up brunch, here's what to do on the local food scene this weekend.---General Lee's cocktail bar hosts a mixer for LA young professionals. The bar features signature cocktails with Asian-inspired ingredients such as wasabi-washed vermouth. There will be a DJ spinning beats starting at 10 p.m.Friday, February 22, 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m.General Lee's, 475 Gin Ling WayFreeExplore the hidden gems and delicacies of Los Angeles on a guided four-hour food tour. The Ethnic Neighborhoods Food & Culture Tour features food and drink tastings in Little Armenia, Koreatown and Thai Town and delves into the history and culture of East Hollywood. The tour involves walking and public transportation (the fare is included in the ticket price).Friday, February 22, 2 p.m.Gaylord Apartments - Los Angeles Urban Adventures, 3355 Wilshire Blvd.$44Es Todo brings back its signature The Farmer sandwich (roasted Japanese yams, roasted kabocha squash, steamed beets, guacamole, tomato, house oil herb sauce and apricot ancho chili jam on olive bread) for a vegan brunch pop-up experience. Enjoy vegan eats on the outdoor patio. This event is BYOB.Saturday, February 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Es Todo, 1809 E. 7th St.Free RSVP