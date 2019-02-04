ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best health and wellness events in Los Angeles this week

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From an evening with philosopher and activist Stephen Jenkinson to a get-together focused on black women's hair, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
---

Reading & Reportage with Philosopher, Activist and Author Stephen Jenkinson





In his new book "Come of Age: The Case for Elderhood," Stephen Jenkinson, a philosopher, activist and author, examines the topic of how elderhood is treated in North America. This event, presented as part of The Birdhouse Wisdom Series, explores Jenkinson's beliefs that we must do a better job of grooming the next generation of elders to protect our planet.

When: Monday, February 4, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Friendship Auditorium, 3201 Riverside Dr.
Price: $35 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Loving Black Women Leaders




Black Women for Wellness highlights the valuable experience of elders in this morning program. Emphasizing the importance of mentorship, this free event aims to inspire the next generation of young black women and girls while giving a voice to the elders who have led the community.

When: Friday, February 8, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, 4030 Crenshaw Blvd.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Women Elevating Women: A Day of Health, Wealth & Empowerment





It's a question often asked of women: How does she do it? At the second annual Women Elevating Women: A Day of Health, Wealth and Empowerment, hear from successful businesswomen as they share their experiences of building businesses, balancing work and family and engaging with their communities. The ticket price includes muffins, mimosas, lunch and a raffle ticket.

When: Saturday, February 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Consolidated Realty Plaza, 3725 Don Felipe Dr.
Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Curls and Conversation





It's the first Curls and Conversation of the year. Discuss new hair goals, healthy hair tips and more with the Black Women for Wellness group. There will be light refreshments.

When: Sunday, February 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Black Women For Wellness, 4340 11th Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
