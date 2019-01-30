The best hip-hop events in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
RokkStar Hollywood Party
Enjoy live music from artists like MuzicKing, Aigul and JetDope at the Bronson Bar. There will also be celebrity appearances.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 30, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Jan. 31, 2 a.m.
Where: The "Bronson" Bar, 5851 Sunset Blvd.
Price: Free
The Bay Vs LA Hip-Hop Party -- The Battle for the West Coast
Listen to live music from several West Coast artists at The Lash. Music will be provided by Kryp2nite, Hayl and Six66ela.
When: Friday, Feb. 1, 10 p.m.-Saturday, Feb. 2, 2 a.m.
Where: The Lash, 117 Winston St.
Price: Free
BOOMBOX -- 12th annual #DoinIt4Dilla
Party with BOOMBOX this weekend at the Grand Star Jazz Club. DJ DEZ will guest DJ at the club while Frank Nitt will be hosting the event. RSVP early to receive a $5 discount, when attending before 11 p.m.
When: Saturday, Feb.2, 9:30 p.m.- Sunday, Feb. 3, 2 a.m.
Where: Grand Star Jazz Club, 943 N. Broadway
Price: $5 (upon RSVP); $10 (general admission at the door)
Coast 2 Coast Live
Experience the showcase of artists, DJs and producers. A panel of celebrities will judge and award a winner with a prize.
When: Sunday, Feb. 3, 9 p.m.- Monday, Feb. 4 12:30 a.m.
Where: LOS GLOBOS, 3040 Sunset Blvd.
Price: $10
