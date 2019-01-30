ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best hip-hop events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Søren Astrup Jørgensen/Unsplash

Looking for the top hip-hop events to check out this week? From live music at the Bronson Bar to an artist showcase, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.

---

RokkStar Hollywood Party





Enjoy live music from artists like MuzicKing, Aigul and JetDope at the Bronson Bar. There will also be celebrity appearances.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 30, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Jan. 31, 2 a.m.
Where: The "Bronson" Bar, 5851 Sunset Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Bay Vs LA Hip-Hop Party -- The Battle for the West Coast





Listen to live music from several West Coast artists at The Lash. Music will be provided by Kryp2nite, Hayl and Six66ela.
When: Friday, Feb. 1, 10 p.m.-Saturday, Feb. 2, 2 a.m.
Where: The Lash, 117 Winston St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

BOOMBOX -- 12th annual #DoinIt4Dilla





Party with BOOMBOX this weekend at the Grand Star Jazz Club. DJ DEZ will guest DJ at the club while Frank Nitt will be hosting the event. RSVP early to receive a $5 discount, when attending before 11 p.m.

When: Saturday, Feb.2, 9:30 p.m.- Sunday, Feb. 3, 2 a.m.
Where: Grand Star Jazz Club, 943 N. Broadway
Price: $5 (upon RSVP); $10 (general admission at the door)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Coast 2 Coast Live





Experience the showcase of artists, DJs and producers. A panel of celebrities will judge and award a winner with a prize.

When: Sunday, Feb. 3, 9 p.m.- Monday, Feb. 4 12:30 a.m.
Where: LOS GLOBOS, 3040 Sunset Blvd.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
