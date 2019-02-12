The best hip-hop events in Los Angeles this week

CalenRaps at Catch One LA

BIGGIE! - Valentines Hip Hop Party | Straight Outta Brooklyn

Aijuswanaparty

Looking for the top hip-hop events to check out this week? From a rap artist to an Sunday dance party, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.---Come see a performance by Texas artist CalenRaps at Catch One Wednesday night. He'll be performing songs from his latest studio EP "For What It's Worth."Wednesday, Feb. 13, 7-11:30 p.m.Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.$12 (General Admission); $42 (Meet & Greet)Get free admission til 11 p.m. at this special Valentine's Day hip hop party. The event brings the theme of Biggie Smalls and "I love it when you call me big papa," with New York DJ Rampage Global and a special guest.Thursday, Feb. 14, 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.FreeYou are invited to party all afternoon Sunday at the Treehouse Rooftop Lounge. Get in free before 5 p.m. and dance to a soundtrack produced by Ol Smitty and Mike Goodness, with special guests DJ R-Tistic and Love G.Sunday, Feb. 17, 2-9 p.m.Treehouse Rooftop Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.Free