The best hip-hop events in Los Angeles this week

CalenRaps at Catch One LA
Come see a performance by Texas artist CalenRaps at Catch One Wednesday night. He'll be performing songs from his latest studio EP "For What It's Worth."
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 7-11:30 p.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Price: $12 (General Admission); $42 (Meet & Greet)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
BIGGIE! - Valentines Hip Hop Party | Straight Outta Brooklyn
Get free admission til 11 p.m. at this special Valentine's Day hip hop party. The event brings the theme of Biggie Smalls and "I love it when you call me big papa," with New York DJ Rampage Global and a special guest.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Aijuswanaparty
You are invited to party all afternoon Sunday at the Treehouse Rooftop Lounge. Get in free before 5 p.m. and dance to a soundtrack produced by Ol Smitty and Mike Goodness, with special guests DJ R-Tistic and Love G.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 2-9 p.m.
Where: Treehouse Rooftop Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register