ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best hip-hop events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Matty Adame/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for the top hip-hop events to check out this week? From a rap artist to an Sunday dance party, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

CalenRaps at Catch One LA





Come see a performance by Texas artist CalenRaps at Catch One Wednesday night. He'll be performing songs from his latest studio EP "For What It's Worth."

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 7-11:30 p.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Price: $12 (General Admission); $42 (Meet & Greet)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

BIGGIE! - Valentines Hip Hop Party | Straight Outta Brooklyn





Get free admission til 11 p.m. at this special Valentine's Day hip hop party. The event brings the theme of Biggie Smalls and "I love it when you call me big papa," with New York DJ Rampage Global and a special guest.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Aijuswanaparty





You are invited to party all afternoon Sunday at the Treehouse Rooftop Lounge. Get in free before 5 p.m. and dance to a soundtrack produced by Ol Smitty and Mike Goodness, with special guests DJ R-Tistic and Love G.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 2-9 p.m.
Where: Treehouse Rooftop Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Michelle Obama's Grammy appearance did not impress mom
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Rain soaks SoCal Wednesday, heavier cells to hit Thursday
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Show More
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
More News