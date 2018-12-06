ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best live music events in Pasadena this weekend

Photo: Jeremy Bishop/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Pasadena. From rock shows to Italian Christmas carols, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Y&T at The Rose





First up, Oakland rock band Y&T is performs tonight at The Rose. Formed in the early 1970s, Y&T has toured with Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Aerosmith and many more rock 'n' roll legends over the years. The band will play its hit songs and some rare gems from 10 years' worth of studio albums.

Grab tickets, discounted by more than 50 percent, while supplies last.

When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 9 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $18 (regularly $29)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Angeles Chorale: 'Christmas in Italy'





Come Saturday evening, the Angeles Chorale is set to perform a repertoire of Italian Christmas songs at First United Methodist Church. With beloved holiday classics and an audience sing-a-long, attendees will feel as though they've been transported to the streets of Florence, Naples and Rome.

Use the link below to score half-priced seats.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, Pasadena, 500 E. Colorado Blvd.
Price: $15 (regularly $30)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Which One's Pink? at The Rose





Lastly, head back to The Rose this Saturday night to catch Pink Floyd tribute band Which One's Pink? The band has been performing Pink Floyd's music for more than 20 years. Expect authentic recreations of your favorite hits from "The Dark Side of the Moon," "The Wall" and more of the band's albums.

Snag tickets on Goldstar for more than 60 percent off the going rate before it's too late.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $18 (regularly $29.50)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlinePasadena
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Meet the 30 women vying for 'The Bachelor' Colton's heart
The best fashion and beauty events in Los Angeles this weekend
Stage productions worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend
From sports to music: The best family and learning events in Irvine this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
SoCal storm: More rain soaks region Thursday
Mudslide shuts down stretch of PCH in Malibu
Southwest flight skids off end of runway at Burbank Airport
Crash involving up to 13 vehicles blocks WB 60 in Moreno Valley
2 US warplanes crash off Japan coast; 1 dead, 5 missing
Bush, president and patriarch, is home for Texas burial
5 Freeway completely closed in the Grapevine as snow blankets area
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
Show More
Baby ibuprofen recalled from CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck in downtown LA
Suspect ID'd in deaths of mother, daughter in Monrovia
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off Hollywood roof
Mass shooting threat at CSUN campus sparks investigation
More News