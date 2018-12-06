The best live music events in Pasadena this weekend

Y&T at The Rose

Angeles Chorale: 'Christmas in Italy'

Which One's Pink? at The Rose

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Pasadena. From rock shows to Italian Christmas carols, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---First up, Oakland rock band Y&T is performs tonight at The Rose. Formed in the early 1970s, Y&T has toured with Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Aerosmith and many more rock 'n' roll legends over the years. The band will play its hit songs and some rare gems from 10 years' worth of studio albums.Grab tickets, discounted by more than 50 percent, while supplies last.Thursday, Dec. 6, 9 p.m.The Rose, 245 E. Green St.$18 (regularly $29)Come Saturday evening, the Angeles Chorale is set to perform a repertoire of Italian Christmas songs at First United Methodist Church. With beloved holiday classics and an audience sing-a-long, attendees will feel as though they've been transported to the streets of Florence, Naples and Rome.Use the link below to score half-priced seats.Saturday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.First United Methodist Church, Pasadena, 500 E. Colorado Blvd.$15 (regularly $30)Lastly, head back to The Rose this Saturday night to catch Pink Floyd tribute band Which One's Pink? The band has been performing Pink Floyd's music for more than 20 years. Expect authentic recreations of your favorite hits from "The Dark Side of the Moon," "The Wall" and more of the band's albums.Snag tickets on Goldstar for more than 60 percent off the going rate before it's too late.Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m.The Rose, 245 E. Green St.$18 (regularly $29.50)