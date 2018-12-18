ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best music events in Costa Mesa this week | Hoodline

Photo: Gabriel Gurrola/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a jazz ensemble performance to a holiday chorale concert to a quintet of piano-playing siblings, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra performs in concert





Wednesday night, head over to the Segerstrom for a performance by the Grammy-nominated Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra. Led by famed drummer Jeff Hamilton, the 19-piece band have been together for over 30 years and has since been dubbed "one of current jazz's most vital large ensembles," according to Goldstar.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive
Price: $22.40 - $54.40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Holidays songs with The 5 Browns





On Thursday, enjoy a holiday performance by The Five Browns -- a quintet of piano-playing siblings, who were the first family of five brothers and sisters to be simultaneously accepted into New York's Juilliard School.

The group will be performing seasonal hits from the "The Nutcracker," "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and more, along with holiday music from Bach.

When: Thursday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.
Where: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive
Price: $24 - $60
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Tis the Season!" at the Segerstrom





Last but not least, experience a holiday concert performance by the Pacific Chorale. The professional chorus will be joined by the Southern California Children's Chorus and members of the Pacific Symphony, who together will sing seasonal classics such as "Silent Night" and "Feliz Navidad."

When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 3 p.m.
Where: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive
Price: $26.50 - $38.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineCosta Mesa
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A look back on Penny Marshall's career
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
The best family and learning events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline
Travel from Los Angeles to Prague on the cheap | Hoodline
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Simi Valley crossing guard struck, killed in 3-vehicle collision
1 injured in shooting at bus on 10 Freeway in West LA
Severely abused dog found in Long Beach trash recovering
Last call bill to be revived, would be tested in 9 CA cities
Stretch it out: Tips for limbering up before a workout
OC docor arrested for alleged illegal opioid sales
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
OC school lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of gun
Show More
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
High surf advisory remains in effect amid waves up to 15 feet
Elon Musk to unveil underground transportation tunnel in Hawthorne
Michael Flynn sentencing hearing delayed
SWAT responds to hours-long barricade situation in Westminster
More News