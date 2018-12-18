The best music events in Costa Mesa this week | Hoodline

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra performs in concert

Holidays songs with The 5 Browns

"Tis the Season!" at the Segerstrom

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a jazz ensemble performance to a holiday chorale concert to a quintet of piano-playing siblings, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Wednesday night, head over to the Segerstrom for a performance by the Grammy-nominated Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra. Led by famed drummer Jeff Hamilton, the 19-piece band have been together for over 30 years and has since been dubbed "one of current jazz's most vital large ensembles," according to Goldstar.Wednesday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m.Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive$22.40 - $54.40On Thursday, enjoy a holiday performance by The Five Browns -- a quintet of piano-playing siblings, who were the first family of five brothers and sisters to be simultaneously accepted into New York's Juilliard School.The group will be performing seasonal hits from the "The Nutcracker," "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and more, along with holiday music from Bach.Thursday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive$24 - $60Last but not least, experience a holiday concert performance by the Pacific Chorale. The professional chorus will be joined by the Southern California Children's Chorus and members of the Pacific Symphony, who together will sing seasonal classics such as "Silent Night" and "Feliz Navidad."Sunday, Dec. 23, 3 p.m.Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive$26.50 - $38.50