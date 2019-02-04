The best music events in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Tracyanne & Danny
Tracyanne Campbell of Camera Obscura and Danny Coughland of Crybaby present their collaborative musical project. Recorded at Clashnarrow studio in Scotland in 2016 and 2017, "Tracyanne & Danny" draws on a variety of musical influences, including Serge Gainsbourg, The Flamingos, Santo & Johnny and more. They are currently on a North American, UK and Europe tour.
When: Tuesday, February 5, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Price: $20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Black History Month Featuring Brian Jackson
Jazz is Dead celebrates Black History Month with a month of jazz programming. Keyboardist, flautist and composer Brian Jackson, best known for his collaborations with poet Gil Scott-Heron, headlines the evening, which also features Denitia, a New York electronic soul singer-songwriter.
When: Thursday, February 7, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Puss N Boots
Puss n Boots is the country, jazz and folk trio of Norah Jones, Catherine Popper and Sasha Dobson. They have been together since 2008 and released a debut record in 2014, called "No Fools, No Fun."
When: Saturday, February 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Chinese New Year
Celebrate the Chinese New Year with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The concert, conducted by Elim Chan, features violinist Ray Chen, a rising star in the classical world, and will include pieces by Chinese composers Li Huanzhi, An-Lun Huang and Tieshan Liu and French composers Ravel and Saint-Saens. It is the world premiere of the LA Philharmonic-commissioned Du Yun's "Thirst," with two Diaoqiang Opera singers.
When: Wednesday, February 6, 8 p.m.
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave.
Price: $41-$59
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
2Cellos
Croatian cellists Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser transform the cello into an instrument of rock 'n' roll. They'll play chart-topping rock hits from bands like U2, AC/DC, Nine Inch Nails and more.
When: Friday, February 8, 8 p.m.
Where: Shrine Auditorium, 665 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Price: $22
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets