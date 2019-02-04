ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best music events in Los Angeles this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Los Angeles. From the musical collaboration of Tracyanne and Danny to rock 'n' roll cellists 2Cellos, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

---

Tracyanne & Danny





Tracyanne Campbell of Camera Obscura and Danny Coughland of Crybaby present their collaborative musical project. Recorded at Clashnarrow studio in Scotland in 2016 and 2017, "Tracyanne & Danny" draws on a variety of musical influences, including Serge Gainsbourg, The Flamingos, Santo & Johnny and more. They are currently on a North American, UK and Europe tour.

When: Tuesday, February 5, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Price: $20 (General Admission)

Black History Month Featuring Brian Jackson





Jazz is Dead celebrates Black History Month with a month of jazz programming. Keyboardist, flautist and composer Brian Jackson, best known for his collaborations with poet Gil Scott-Heron, headlines the evening, which also features Denitia, a New York electronic soul singer-songwriter.

When: Thursday, February 7, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Price: $20

Puss N Boots





Puss n Boots is the country, jazz and folk trio of Norah Jones, Catherine Popper and Sasha Dobson. They have been together since 2008 and released a debut record in 2014, called "No Fools, No Fun."

When: Saturday, February 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th
Price: $25

Chinese New Year





Celebrate the Chinese New Year with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The concert, conducted by Elim Chan, features violinist Ray Chen, a rising star in the classical world, and will include pieces by Chinese composers Li Huanzhi, An-Lun Huang and Tieshan Liu and French composers Ravel and Saint-Saens. It is the world premiere of the LA Philharmonic-commissioned Du Yun's "Thirst," with two Diaoqiang Opera singers.
When: Wednesday, February 6, 8 p.m.
Where: Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave.
Price: $41-$59

2Cellos





Croatian cellists Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser transform the cello into an instrument of rock 'n' roll. They'll play chart-topping rock hits from bands like U2, AC/DC, Nine Inch Nails and more.

When: Friday, February 8, 8 p.m.
Where: Shrine Auditorium, 665 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Price: $22

